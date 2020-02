Delhi Election 2020 : आप उम्मीदवार की शैक्षिक योग्यता को लेकर विवाद, हाईकोर्ट ने याचिका खारिज की

BJP candidate from Delhi's Karol Bagh,Yogendra Chandolia: The affidavit submitted by Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Karol Bagh,Vishesh Ravi in 2013,2015 & for this election, state different educational qualifications. I've given a written complaint to the returning officer on it. pic.twitter.com/8gMw6epsDY

Delhi High Court dismisses a petition against V Ravi, AAP candidate from Delhi's Karol Bagh seat for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in his nomination papers filed before the EC. The petition was filed by BJP's Y Chandolia, who is also contesting from the seat. pic.twitter.com/LmO6V7ESeA