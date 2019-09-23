दिल्लीः बाजार में बेच रहे थे ईएसआई की डिस्पेंसरी में मिलने वाली कैंसर की दवाएं, दो गिरफ्तार

Delhi: AATS (Anti-Auto Theft Squad), Delhi East busted a racket today that was selling cancer medicines meant for sale in Defence&ESI (Employee's State Insurance) Dispensaries only, in open market. Two accused arrested. Case registered. Medicines worth Rs. 30 lakhs seized.— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2019
दिल्ली के चाणक्यपुरी में एक शख्स को आधीरात में पटाखा जलाना काफी महंगा पड़ गया है। इस शख्स के खिलाफ किसी ने पटाखे जलाने के लिए थाने में केस दर्ज करा दिया है।
23 सितंबर 2019