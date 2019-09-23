शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः बाजार में बेच रहे थे ईएसआई की डिस्पेंसरी में मिलने वाली कैंसर की दवाएं, दो गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 12:17 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस की पूर्वी दिल्ली एंटी-ऑटो थेफ्ट स्क्वाड (एएटीएस) ने सोमवार को एक बड़े रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ करने में कामयाबी हासिल की है। इस मामले में एएटीएस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
सोमवार सुबह एएटीएस ने उस वक्त गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया जब गिरफ्तार दोनों आरोपी कैंसर की दवाएं खुले बाजार में बेच रहे थे। यह दवाएं सिर्फ रक्षा विभाग या ईएसआई की डिस्पेंसरी में ही उपलब्ध होती है।

एएटीएस गिरफ्तार आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उनसे पूछताछ कर रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार आरोपियों के पास से 30 लाख रुपये की दवाएं जब्त की गई हैं।


 
