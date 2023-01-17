दिल्ली: बाइक सवार चार बदमाशों ने सरेआम युवक के पैर पर मारी गोली, लूटे पांच लाख रुपये

दिल्ली के शक्ति नगर से 14 जनवरी की रात का एक ऐसा सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आया है जो दिखाता है कि राजधानी में अपराधियों के हौसले कितने बुलंद हैं। सामने आए सीसीटीवी फुटेज के अनुसार दो बाइक सवार चार बदमाशों ने सरेआम एक व्यक्ति पर हमला पर उससे 5 लाख रुपये लूट लिए। पीड़ित की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

#WATCH | CCTV footage of January 14 from Delhi's Shakti Nagar, Roop Nagar area, where 4 people on 2 motorbikes looted a 42-year-old man by shooting at his right leg. pic.twitter.com/wv29g8Qlkf