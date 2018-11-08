शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

दिवाली की रात हुई 'काली', आग की लपटों से बुझ गए घर के चिराग 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Nov 2018 12:50 PM IST
दिवाली की रात दिल्ली के एक परिवार के लिए उस वक्त काली रात बन गई जब उनके घर में आग लगने से दो बच्चों की मौत हो गई वहीं दो अन्य लोगों गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।
जानकारी के अनुसार बीती रात देशबंधु गुप्ता रोड इलाके में एक झुग्गी में आग लग गई। आग इतनी तेज थी कि एक ही परिवार के चार लोग इसकी जद में आ गए। घायल लोगों को स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां दो बच्चों की मौत हो गई वहीं दो अन्य लोग घायल हो गए हैं।

हालांकि अभी तक आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है। पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है।  

