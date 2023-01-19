दिल्ली: DCW चीफ स्वाति मालीवाल को कार चालक ने 15 मीटर तक घसीटा, एम्स के सामने बदसलूकी करने वाला गिरफ्तार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल को कार से घसीटने की घटना सामने आई है। पुलिस ने खुद इसकी जानकारी दी और बताया कि बुधवार देर रात उनको एक कार चालक ने 10-15 मीटर तक घसीटा।
स्वाति मालीवाल ने पुलिस को बताया कि एक बलीनो कार सवार शख्स जो नशे में था उसने उन्हें अपनी कार में बैठने के लिए कहा। जब स्वाति मालीवाल ने मना कर दिया तो आरोपी चला गया, लेकिन फिर से यूटर्न लेकर सर्विस लेन होते हुए वापस आ गया।
(DCW chief)Swati Maliwal,dragged by car for 10-15 meters,at around 3.11 am opp AIIMS gate 2, after her hand got stuck in car's window as driver, Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/fZh5GXhbIP
— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023
