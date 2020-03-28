लॉकडाउनः आदर्श नगर के पाक शरणार्थियों की मददगार बनीं दिल्ली पुलिय की ये अफसर, बोलीं यही है फर्ज

Delhi:DCP North West,Vijayanta Arya,&her team have taken responsibility for providing essential items to Pak refugees living in Adarsh Nagar,for #21daylockdown period.She says,"We've to work together to combat #COVID19.It's our collective responsibility to help the needy".(27.03) pic.twitter.com/mVOTYyZSrv— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.