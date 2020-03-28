शहर चुनें


लॉकडाउनः आदर्श नगर के पाक शरणार्थियों की मददगार बनीं दिल्ली पुलिय की ये अफसर, बोलीं यही है फर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 02:58 AM IST
विजयंत आर्य, डीसीपी
विजयंत आर्य, डीसीपी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महामारी कोरोना के इस दौर में पीड़ितों और परेशान लोगों की मदद करने के लिए हर तबके से लोग आगे आ रहे हैं। मददगारों में सरकारी और गैर सरकारी पेशों से जुड़े लोग भी शामिल हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस इस मामले और इन हालात में अपवाद नहीं है। 
दिल्ली में पुलिस अधिकारी और डीसीपी (उत्तर-पश्चिम) विजयंत आर्य और उनकी टीम भी लॉकडाउन के दौरान आदर्श नगर में रहने वाले कुछ लोगों की मदद  कर रही है। आदर्श नगर में रहने वाले ये लोग पाक शरणार्थी हैं। अपना फर्ज निभाते हुए पुलिस की टीम उन शरणार्थियों को जरूरत की चीजें मुहैया करा रही है। 

विजयंत का कहना है कि जरूरतमंदों की मदद करना हम सब की साझा जिम्मेदारी है। 


 
