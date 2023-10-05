Delhi: प्रदीप कासनी गिरोह का एक्टिव सदस्य पकड़ास, 28 पिस्तौल समेत हथियारों का जखीरा बरामद

दिल्ली पुलिस को आज एक बड़ी कामयाबी मिली। डीसीपी नॉर्थ सागर सिंह कलसी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि प्रदीप कासनी गिरोह के एक सक्रिय सदस्य के कब्जे से हथियारों का जखीरा बरामद किया गया है। उन्होंने जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि अपराधी के पास से 28 पिस्तौल और 150 से अधिक जिंदा कारतूस सहित हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद हुआ है।

Delhi | A big haul of arms and ammunition including 28 pistols and over 150 live cartridges have been recovered from the possession of an active member of Pradeep Kasni gang: DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi