दाती महाराज की बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें, पीड़िता ने CBI जांच के लिए दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में दाखिल की याचिका

Rape case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj: The victim has moved a petition in Delhi High court seeking CBI probe into the matter, arrest of Daati Maharaj and his brothers & sealing of his two main ashrams. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8c3F2uJvEv— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को लोकभवन में आयोजित हुई कैबिनेट की बैठक में राज्य वेतन समिति की संस्तुतियों को संशोधित स्वरूप में लागू कर दिया गया।
17 जुलाई 2018