स्कूल निर्माण मामला: उपराज्यपाल सक्सेना ने मुख्य सचिव से रिपोर्ट मांगी, जानिए क्या है मामला?

उपराज्यपाल विनय कुमार सक्सेना ने सरकारी स्कूलों में अतिरिक्त कक्षाओं के निर्माण में सीवीसी जांच रिपोर्ट पर कार्रवाई करने में सतर्कता विभाग की ओर से 2.5 साल की देरी पर मुख्य सचिव से रिपोर्ट मांगी है। परियोजनाओं के निष्पादन में अनियमितताएं और खामियां पाई जाने की बात सामने आई थी। जिसके बाद जांच का आदेश दिया गया था।

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has sought a report from Delhi Chief Secretary over the delay of 2.5 years on part of the Vigilance Department in acting on CVC inquiry report into the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi Government Schools.