दिल्ली : पाकिस्तान हाई कमीशन के पास सीआरपीएफ जवान ने खुद को मारी गोली, एम्स में चल रहा है इलाज 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 26 Oct 2020 07:18 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
सीआरपीएफ के एक जवान ने सोमवार को दोपहर साढ़े तीन बजे पाकिस्तान हाई कमिशन के पास के पास अपनी सर्विस गन से खुद को गोली मार ली। दिल्ली पुलिस ने जानकारी दी  है कि जवान के सहयोगी ने उन्हें एम्स ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया। जहां अभी उनका ऑपरेशन चल रहा है। मामले में आगे की पूछताछ की जा रही है। 
