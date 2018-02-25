शहर चुनें

दिल्ली पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आया एक लाख का इनामी बदमाश, करता था ये काम

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 01:51 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने रविवार को एक लाख के इनामी बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया है। बता दें कि वह हथियार की सप्लाई करता था। बदमाश का नाम श्रीपाल बताया जा रहा है। बता दें कि श्रीपाल उत्तर प्रदेश निवासी है।

