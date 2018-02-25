दिल्ली पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आया एक लाख का इनामी बदमाश, करता था ये काम
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली
Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 01:51 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने रविवार को एक लाख के इनामी बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया है। बता दें कि वह हथियार की सप्लाई करता था। बदमाश का नाम श्रीपाल बताया जा रहा है। बता दें कि श्रीपाल उत्तर प्रदेश निवासी है।
#Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested ammunition supplier Shripal, he was carrying a reward of Rs 1 Lakh
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.