पद्मावत विवादः बच्चों की स्कूल बस पर हमला करने के 18 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 01:32 PM IST
बच्चों की बस पर हुआ पथराव
पद्मावत फिल्म को रिलीज करने के विरोध में बुधवार को गुरुग्राम में एक स्कूल बस में हुए पथराव के 18 आरोपियों को बृहस्पतिवार दिन में पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है।

इन पर आरोप है कि इन्होंने बच्चों से भरी बस में पथराव और तोड़फोड़ की जिसमें दो बच्चे घायल हो गए। हालांकि स्कूल बस में मौजूद स्टाफ की समझदारी से किसी भी बच्चे को ज्यादा चोट नहीं ‌आई।

पुल‌िस के अनुसार आज दोपहर बाद इनकी सोहना कोर्ट में पेशी होगी। इस मामले की पूरे देश में ‌न‌िंदा होने के बाद करणी सेना ने इस हमले से खुद को अलग करते हुए कहा है क‌ि यह उनके सदस्यों ने नहीं क‌िया है।
 



 
हर‌ियाणा सरकार के मंत्री राम ब‌िलास शर्मा ने इस बारे में कहा है क‌ि यह बहुत ही च‌िंताजनक घटना और मैं आशा करता हूं ‌क‌ि इस पूरे मुद्दे का कोई न कोई समाधान आज न‌िकल ही आएगा। हमें ऐसी घटना का अंदेशा न‌हीं था।

 
