Haryana: 18 people arrested in connection with the attack on a school bus in Gurugram yesterday, will be brought to Sohna Court later today. #Padmaavat— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
It is a worrying incident,and I am sure there will be a solution to this whole issue today. Hume aisi ghatna ka andesha nahi tha: Ram Bilas Sharma,Haryana Minister on school bus attacked by vandals in #Gurugram #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/8Mi2q2h3Uj— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
दिल्ली से सनसनीखेज खबर आई है। बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने एक स्कूल बस के ड्राइवर को गोली मारकर एक बच्चे का अपहरण कर लिया।
25 जनवरी 2018
