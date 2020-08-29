शहर चुनें
Crime Branch arrests a rewarded criminal involved in supplying of inter state illegal arms and ammunition

दिल्ली : क्राइम ब्रांच ने अवैध हथियारों की सप्लाई करने वाले ईनामी अपराधी को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 29 Aug 2020 06:19 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली पुलिस - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस की क्राइम ब्रांच ने अंतरराज्यीय अवैध हथियारों की सप्लाई तस्करी करने वाले एक ईनामी अपराधी को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने सात देसी पिस्तौल, दो 7.65 सेमी ऑटोमेटिक पिस्तौल, एक 9 एमएम सेमी ऑटोमेटिक पिस्तौल और 25 कारतूस और एक वाहन जब्त किया है।
crime branch delhi police criminal illegal arms arrests

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

