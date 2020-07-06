शहर चुनें
COVID19 positive patient committed suicide by jumping off the 4th floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre delhi

दिल्ली : एम्स की चौथी मंजिल से कूद कर कोरोना मरीज ने की खुदकुशी की कोशिश, हालत गंभीर, आईसीयू में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 04:08 PM IST
एम्स दिल्ली
एम्स दिल्ली - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जानकारी दी कि सोमवार को कथित तौर पर एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर की चौथी मंजिल से कूद कर एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज ने खुदकुशी करने की कोशिश की। जानकारी के मुताबिक खुदकुशी करने वाला शख्स पेशे से पत्रकार है।
डीसीपी दक्षिण-पश्चिम दिल्ली, देवेंद्र आर्य ने बताया कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज, जिसने एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर की चौथी मंजिल से कूद कर खुदकुशी की कोशिश की, उसकी हालत गंभीर है। मरीज को अभी आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
covid19 suicide aiims

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

