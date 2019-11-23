शहर चुनें

राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ राजद्रोह मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज करने की शिकायत खारिज

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 05:20 PM IST
दिल्ली की एक विशेष अदालत ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने की शिकायत को खारिज कर दिया है। दरअसल कोर्ट में राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ राजद्रोह के एक आरोप में  केस दर्ज करने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस को निर्देश देने की शिकायत की गई थी।   
बता दें कि यह मामला कथित तौर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ अपमानजनक बयान देने का था। एक वकील ने शिकायत दायर कर कहा था कि राहुल ने अक्तूबर 2016 में जंतर-मंतर पर हुई किसान रैली में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करने वाले सैनिकों के बलिदान को भुनाने का आरोप पीएम मोदी पर लगाया था।

इसे देश के खिलाफ बताते हुए राहुल गांधी पर देशद्रोह का मुकदमा दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिल्ली पुलिस को देने की मांग की गई थी। इस मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस 15 मई को स्टेटस रिपोर्ट पेश कर राहुल गांधी को क्लीन चिट दे चुकी है।   
