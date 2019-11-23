राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ राजद्रोह मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज करने की शिकायत खारिज

A special court in Delhi dismisses a complaint seeking directions to Delhi Police to register FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on charges of sedition, for allegedly making a derogatory statement against Prime Minister. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/uknxXXiFXP— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
जेएनयू फीस वृद्धि मामले को लेकर चल रहे छात्रों के विरोध-प्रदर्शन को आज कई नई आवाजें मिलने के साथ ही इस प्रदर्शन ने बड़ा स्वरूप ले लिया है।
23 नवंबर 2019