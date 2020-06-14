शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Coronavirus in gautam budh nagar latest updates noida 70 new cases total tally reaches to 935

 गौतमबुद्धनगर में कोरोना वायरस के 70 नए मामले आए सामने, कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 935 हुई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Sun, 14 Jun 2020 07:39 PM IST
विज्ञापन
नोएडा में कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
नोएडा में कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
गौतमबुद्धनगर में रविवार को कोरोना वायरस के 70 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। जबकि 16 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। जिले में अब तक 510 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। गौतमबुद्धनगर में अभी 413 सक्रिय मामले हैं। कोरोना वायरस से अब तक 12 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसी के साथ कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 935 हो गई है। 
विज्ञापन


 
'सफलताडॉटकॉम' NDA कैप्सूल कोर्स - आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है 1500 रुपये की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus gautam budh nagar noida

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने की आत्महत्या
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की छोटी बहन ने दिया पुलिस को बयान, कही ये बात

14 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: सुशांत ने मां के लिए लिखी थी आखिरी पोस्ट, कहा था- 'जल्द ही खत्म होने वाला यह जीवन...'

14 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के घर के बाहर की तस्वीरें
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के घर के बाहर की तस्वीरें, एंबुलेस से ले जाया गया शव

14 जून 2020

सेलेब्स ने दी सुशांत को श्रद्धांजलि
Bollywood

अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने की आत्महत्या, अक्षय कुमार भी हैं खबर सुनकर स्तब्ध

14 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने इस फिल्म की तैयारी के दौरान किसी से नहीं की थी बातचीत, चार महीने रहे थे अकेले

14 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई छोड़ कैसे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत बन गए हीरो, जानिए अब तक का सफर

14 जून 2020

महेंद्र सिंह राजपूत और एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

रुला गया रुपहले पर्दे का 'धोनी', कभी कहा था- मैं खुद को गंभीरता से नहीं लेता

14 जून 2020

अंकिता लोखंडे और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत(File Photo)
Relationship

कभी सुशांत और अंकिता के रिश्ते की मिसाल देते थे लोग

14 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत सुसाइड
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput: अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने की आत्महत्या, घर में लटका मिला एक्टर का शव

14 जून 2020

सलमान खान, किच्चा सुदीप
Bollywood

शूटिंग से पहले हफ्ते भर सेल्फ क्वारंटीन में रहेगा ये सुपरस्टार, सोमवार से शुरू हो जाएगा सेट बनाने का काम

14 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited