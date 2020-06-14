 गौतमबुद्धनगर में कोरोना वायरस के 70 नए मामले आए सामने, कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 935 हुई

70 more #COVID19 cases reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar today. Total number of cases in the district is now at 935, including 510 cured, 413 active cases & 12 deaths: District Health Department pic.twitter.com/nJ1fYmLln2— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.