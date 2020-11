दिल्ली में 24 घंटे में मिले 7340 नए कोरोना संक्रमित, 96 मरीजों की हुई मौत

Delhi reports 7340 new #COVID19 cases, 7117 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 96 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Total cases in the national capital rise to 4,82,170, including 4,30,195 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 7519 deaths.



Active cases stand at 44,456. pic.twitter.com/vz5xc6TMSL