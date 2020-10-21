दिल्ली में कोरोना: 24 घंटे में सामने आए 3686 नए मामले, 47 की मौत, 3444 ने संक्रमण को दी मात

Delhi reports 3686 new #COVID19 cases, 3444 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 47 deaths in last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020
The COVID tally here rises to 3,40,436, including 3,10,191 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6128 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,117. pic.twitter.com/BcklRBhGTe
