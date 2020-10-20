दिल्ली में पिछले 24 घंटों में मिले 3579 नए संक्रमित, 41 लोग हारे कोरोना से जंग 

Delhi reports 3579 new #COVID19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours; 2186 patients recovered. Total cases here rise to 3,36,750, including 6081 deaths and 3,06,747 recovered patients. Active cases stand at 23,922: Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Delhi pic.twitter.com/J5PUDDnw10— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020
