दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस के 1363 नए मामले आए सामने, 2391 मरीज हुए स्वस्थ 

Delhi reports 1,363 new #COVID19 cases, 2,391 recoveries and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.Total recoveries: 5,90,977
Total cases: 6,13,357
Death toll: 10,182
Active cases: 12,198 pic.twitter.com/6wwi4Y1zSa— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020
