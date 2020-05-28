शहर चुनें

दिल्ली: कोरोना ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, एक दिन में मिले 1024 नए मामले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 28 May 2020 09:07 PM IST
दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस
दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI
दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस के मामलों ने सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं। एक दिन में पहली बार एक हजार से अधिक मामले सामने आए हैं। राजधानी में गुरुवार को कोरोना वायरस के 1024 नए मामले आए हैं। ये इसी के साथ कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 16821 हो गई है। राजधानी में अबतक 7485 मरीज डिस्चार्ज कर दिए गए हैं। जबकि 8470 एक्टिव केस हैं। कोरोना वायरस से दिल्ली में अबतक 316 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।  पिछले 24 घंटों में 231 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है, हालांकि किसी की मौत नहीं हुई है।  
coronavirus coronavirus in delhi latest updates 1024 new cases toll

