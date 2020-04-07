शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
दिल्लीः नरेला क्वारंटीन में भर्ती दो जमातियों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज, लगा है गंभीर आरोप

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 07 Apr 2020 10:57 AM IST
निजामुद्दीन मरकज का एक दृश्य (फाइल फोटो)
निजामुद्दीन मरकज का एक दृश्य (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : जी पाल
दिल्ली पुलिस ने नरेला क्वारंटीन केंद्र में उपद्रव करने वाले दो लोगों पर एफआईआर दर्ज की है। यह दोनों व्यक्ति निजामुद्दीन मरकज के तब्लीगी जमात में शिरकत कर चुके हैं और प्रशासन ने इन्हें मरकज से निकालकर यहां भर्ती कराया था।
पुलिस ने इन दोनों लोगों पर सफाईकर्मचारी ने आरोप लगाया है कि इन्होंने 31 मार्च के दिन अपने कमरे के बाहर ही शौच कर दिया था। एफआईआर में ये भी लिखा है कि ये दोनों आरोपी स्वास्थ्य विभाग और सरकार द्वारा जारी निर्देशों का पालन भी नहीं कर रहे हैं और लोगों की जान को खतरे में डालते हुए कोरोना से लड़ने की पूरी मुहिम को खतरे में डाल रहे हैं।

coronavirus coronavirus live updates in india lockdown in delhi ncr lockdown in india

