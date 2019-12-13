शहर चुनें

महिला सुरक्षा को लेकर दिल्ली में कांग्रेस का मार्च, भाजपा पर लगाया आरोप

अमर उजाला न्यूज, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 07:55 PM IST
कांग्रेस का मार्च
कांग्रेस का मार्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली प्रदेश महिला कांग्रेस की तरफ से महिला सुरक्षा को लेकर मंडी हाउस से जंतर मंतर तक मार्च निकाला गया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने दिल्ली सरकार और केंद्र की भाजपा पर महिला सुरक्षा को लेकर लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाया। 
बता दें कि देश में दुष्कर्म की घटनाओंं को लेकर आक्रोश है। आए दिन देश में दुष्कर्म की घटनाएं हो रही हैें जिससे महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को लेकर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। 
congress bjp women empowerment
