Delhi: फेस मास्क की अनिवार्यता खत्म, अब नहीं देना होगा 500 का जुर्माना

दिल्ली आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण ने सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर मास्क नहीं लगाने पर लगने वाले 500 रुपये के जुर्माने को समाप्त कर दिया है। कोविड अस्पतालों में अनुबंध पर रखे गए स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की सेवाएं साल के अंत तक बढ़ाई गईं है। डीडीएमए ने अप्रैल में हुई अपनी अंतिम बैठक में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य कर दिया था और इसका उल्लंघन करने वालों पर 500 रुपये जुर्माने का प्रावधान किया गया था।



यह भी पढ़ें : Delhi Weather: आज से चार दिन बारिश होने की संभावना, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 10 तक दस्तक देगी सर्दी

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to stop levying the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places from October 1



Services of health care workers hired on contract in Covid hospitals extended till the end of the year.