सीएम केजरीवाल का बड़ा तोहफा, दिल्ली में सबसे ज्यादा हुई न्यूनतम मजदूरी, 50 लाख लोगों को दोहरा फायदा

Diwali gift for our Delhiites ! 🎊 @arvindKejriwal Govt. announces increase in Minimum Wages in Delhi. ✔️Delhi now has the HIGHEST minimum wages in India. ✔️Delhi’s minimum wage is 3 times more than the National Minimum Wage. pic.twitter.com/Afffmo86si

"Today's day is important, it concerns the issue of eradicating poverty and financially stabilizing Delhiites.



Apex Court’s verdict on min. wages is result of our struggle,

55Lakh contractual workers to benefit & our Govt gives the highest min. wages in country"- @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/MYzH8m3Ewf