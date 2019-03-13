Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Today, I have a proposal for Rahul Gandhi to form an alliance of JJP-AAP-Congress in Haryana so that we defeat BJP in all 10 seats in Haryana&it'll play a big role in defeating the Modi-Shah Jodi at national level. In Delhi, we will win without Congress. pic.twitter.com/G6MpukPoNI— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019
.@ArvindKejriwal का @RahulGandhi को प्रस्ताव - हरियाणा में AAP , @JJPofficial और @INCIndia मिलकर चुनाव लड़े।— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 13, 2019
जिससे @BJP4India को 10 की 10 सीटों पर हराया जा सके ! pic.twitter.com/BIm1Ctdx18
दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी और भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने एक-दूसरे के राजनीतिक घोषणा पत्र को आग के हवाले किया। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, 'आप' ने दिल्ली में भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र जलाया है।
13 मार्च 2019