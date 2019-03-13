शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   CM Arvind Kejriwal proposal for Rahul Gandhi to form an alliance of JJP-AAP-Congress in Haryana

दिल्ली नहीं तो अब हरियाणा में केजरीवाल चाहें कांग्रेस का साथ, मोदी-शाह की जोड़ी को हराने का दावा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 03:18 PM IST
kejriwal
kejriwal - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के लाख चाहने के बाद दिल्ली की लोकसभा सीटों पर कांग्रेस से गठबंधन नहीं हो पाया। ऐसे में उन्होंने राहुल गांधी को हरियाणा में साथ चुनाव लड़ने का प्रस्ताव रख दिया।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने कहा कि मेरे पास राहुल गांधी के लिए हरियाणा में दुष्यंत चौटाला की जननायक जनता पार्टी (जेजेपी)-आप-कांग्रेस का गठबंधन बनाने का प्रस्ताव है, ताकि हम हरियाणा की सभी 10 सीटों पर भाजपा को हराएं। उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर इस गठबंधन की मदद से मोदी-शाह की जोड़ी को हराने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाएं। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली में हम कांग्रेस के बिना चुनाव जीतेंगे।



एक-दूसरे का घोषणा पत्र जलाया
आप मुखिया और मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने प्रधानमंत्री पर हमला भी बोला। उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा की मांग के लिए उन्हें जान भी देनी पड़ी, तो वह तैयार हैं। इसके साथ ही केजरीवाल ने भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र जलाया। उधर, भाजपा नेता विजय गोयल ने आम आदमी पार्टी का घोषणा पत्र जला दिया। कहा कि केजरीवाल ने जो वादे किए थे, वह पूरे नहीं किए। 

Recommended

rashifal
Predictions

13 मार्च राशिफल: इन 9 राशियों पर बुध देव रहेंगे मेहरबान, जानें बाकी क्यों रहें सावधान

12 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

5 साल पहले आखिरी बार सैफ और अमृता ने बिताया था वक्त, सारा ने किया खुलासा- 'हम डिनर पर गए और...'

13 मार्च 2019

bollywood
sara ali khan
sara ali khan
saif and sara
Bollywood

5 साल पहले आखिरी बार सैफ और अमृता ने बिताया था वक्त, सारा ने किया खुलासा- 'हम डिनर पर गए और...'

13 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

एक और रिकॉर्ड के करीब रोहित शर्मा, इतने रन बनाते ही कर लेंगे सौरव गांगुली की बराबरी

13 मार्च 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

एक और रिकॉर्ड के करीब रोहित शर्मा, इतने रन बनाते ही कर लेंगे सौरव गांगुली की बराबरी

13 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
Bollywood

नौजवान लड़कों के लिए धड़कता था मल्लिका-ए-तरन्नुम का दिल, पाक क्रिकेटर के साथ तो बंद कमरे में पकड़ी गई थीं नूरजहां

12 मार्च 2019

नूरजहां
नूरजहां
नूरजहां
नूरजहां
Bollywood

नौजवान लड़कों के लिए धड़कता था मल्लिका-ए-तरन्नुम का दिल, पाक क्रिकेटर के साथ तो बंद कमरे में पकड़ी गई थीं नूरजहां

12 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक पर बोले अमित शाह, ऐसे पता चला कि मारे गए 250 आतंकी

13 मार्च 2019

sbi starts door step banking for customers
Personal Finance

अब घर पर आएगा बैंक, एसबीआई ने शुरू की नई सुविधा

12 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
विज्ञापन
lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 elections cm arvind kejriwal rahul gandhi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

painter pigcasso painting pig makes big money by paintings hogs limelight at South Africa farm 
Bizarre News

करामाती सुअर कमा रहा लाखों रुपये, मुंह में कूची फंसाकर बनाता है अद्भुत पेंटिंग

13 मार्च 2019

वायरल तस्वीर (अभिनंदन)
Pakistan

चाय विज्ञापन के फर्जी वीडियो के बाद अब पाकिस्तान की दुकान में छपा अभिनंदन का फोटो

13 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

उम्मीदवारों के आपराधिक इतिहास को लेकर कल चुनाव आयोग के खिलाफ सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

13 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

पाकिस्तान के अवैध कब्जे के कारण पीओके के लोग मुसीबत में : भारत

13 मार्च 2019

सीबीआई (फाइल)
India News

एक्सप्रेस-वे घोटाले में सीबीआई ने शुरू की जांच, एक हजार करोड़ रुपये के भ्रष्टाचार का मामला

13 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोयला घोटाले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने अटैच की 36.85 करोड़ की संपत्ति

13 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

इन दो गांवों के लोग कभी आपस में नहीं जोड़ते वैवाहिक संबंध, 5000 साल से चली आ रही है परंपरा

12 मार्च 2019

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आखिर अभिनंदन को 60 घंटे में रिहा करने के लिए क्यों मजबूर हुआ पाक, अब हुआ खुलासा

12 मार्च 2019

बालाकोट में स्थित आतंकी कैंप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

खुलासा : एयर स्ट्राइक में भारतीय वायुसेना ने मस्जिद बचाकर आतंकी कैंपों को किया था ध्वस्त

12 मार्च 2019

महासंग्राम 2019
India News

भाजपा में 40 फीसदी सांसदों के टिकट कटने के संकेत, सर्वे रिपोर्ट नहीं है संतोषजनक

12 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आप ने जलाया भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र
India News

दिल्ली में 'आप' और भाजपा ने जलाया एक-दूसरे का घोषणा पत्र, केजरीवाल ने पीएम मोदी को कहे अपशब्द

दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी और भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने एक-दूसरे के राजनीतिक घोषणा पत्र को आग के हवाले किया। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, 'आप' ने दिल्ली में भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र जलाया है।

13 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
मेट्रो स्टेशन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

ट्रैक पर गिरे 2000 के नोट को उठाने चलती मेट्रो के आगे कूदी महिला, इसके बाद जो हुआ देखकर सब हैरान

13 मार्च 2019

Three members of fracture gang including its leader arrested by Crime Branch in Faridabad
Delhi NCR

क्राइम ब्रांच ने फ्रैक्चर गैंग का किया भंडाफोड़, व्यक्तिगत दुश्मनी होने पर तोड़ देते थे हाथ-पैर

13 मार्च 2019

कार में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास कार में फिर लगी आग, तीन दिन में दूसरी घटना

13 मार्च 2019

IGIS Crime Branch Delhi has arrested member of terrorist organization Khalistan from ISBT Delhi
Delhi NCR

आईजीआईएस और दिल्ली क्राइम ब्रांच को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, खालिस्तान का एक सदस्य गिरफ्तार

13 मार्च 2019

पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी बेटी और उसका प्रेमी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: बेटी ने प्रेमी संग मिलकर की माता-पिता की हत्या, पुलिस ने सुलझाई गुत्थी

12 मार्च 2019

हाफिज सईद
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में लश्कर सरगना हाफिज के पैसों से खरीदा विला कुर्क, हवाला से मिली थी रकम

12 मार्च 2019

misdeed with girl near aiims trauma center in Delhi
Delhi NCR

कोल्ड ड्रिंक में नशीली दवा पिलाकर किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, एम्स के पास हुई वारदात

12 मार्च 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

बिना कांग्रेस के सहयोग के आप जीतेगी दिल्ली की सातों सीटें : केजरीवाल

13 मार्च 2019

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा: बुलेट प्रूफ स्कॉर्पियो के साथ पकड़े गए छह बदमाश, एसटीएफ से हुई मुठभेड़

13 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

चलती कार में लगी आग, मां सहित दो बेटियां जिंदा जलीं

दिल्ली में रविवार शाम एक चलती कार में आग लग गई। हादसे में मां और दो बेटियों की जिंदा जलकर मौत हो गई। घटना अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास घटी।

11 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली 1:13

दिल्ली के करोल बाग में गिरा इमारत का हिस्सा, सुरक्षित निकाले गए चार लोग

24 फरवरी 2019

केजरीवाल 1:44

दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा दिलाने के लिए अनिश्चितकालीन भूख हड़ताल करेंगे केजरीवाल

23 फरवरी 2019

भूकंप के झटके 0:47

भूकंप के झटकों से फिर सहमा दिल्ली-एनसीआर, बागपत था केन्द्र

20 फरवरी 2019

रेडियो 1:27

भुवनेश्वर के इस रेडियो मेले में आपको रेडियो का बदलता रंग रूप देखने को मिलेगा

16 फरवरी 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा से मौज-मस्ती करने आई डॉक्टर से पब में मारपीट, बिल को लेकर हुआ विवाद

12 मार्च 2019

मौलाना सैयद अहमद बुखारी और मौलाना मुफ्ती मोकर्रम
Delhi NCR

रमजान में चुनाव पर मचा सियासी घमासान, आप नेताओं सहित मुस्लिम धर्मगुरु नाखुश

12 मार्च 2019

मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के झूठे वायदों की होली जलाएगी भाजपा, पूर्ण राज्य मिला तो दिल्ली का सत्यानाश : मनोज तिवारी

13 मार्च 2019

डीएलएफ फेज-2 में है विला।
Delhi NCR

हाफिज सईद से जुड़े संपत्ति कुर्क करने का मामला: गुरुग्राम में वटाली की पत्नी के नाम है विला

13 मार्च 2019

CBSE changes in eligibility criteria, BEd before 2010 can be apply in CTET
Delhi NCR

सीबीएसई ने पात्रता मापदंड में किया बदलाव, 2010 से पहले बीएड कर चुके सीटीईटी में कर सकेंगे आवेदन

13 मार्च 2019

घायल ईशु त्यागी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: हर्ष विहार में दो गुटों में झगड़े के बाद बवाल, पत्थरबाजी में तीन लोग घायल

13 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.