दिल्ली: सीएम ममता बनर्जी के आवास पर मुलाकात के लिए पहुंचे अरविंद केजरीवाल

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल पश्चिम बंगाल की मुखिया ममता बनर्जी के दिल्ली स्थित आवास पर पहुंचे हैं। सूत्रों का कहना है कि शिष्टाचार भेंट के दौरान दोनों नेताओं के बीच राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर भी चर्चा हो सकती है। हालांकि अभी तक इस मुलाकात पर दोनों नेताओं की ओर से कोई बयान नहीं आया है।
#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/6EeeqCcwil— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022
