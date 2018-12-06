शहर चुनें

दिल्ली में 7वीं कक्षा की छात्रा ने की आत्महत्या, हाथ पर लिखे सुसाइड नोट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 09:20 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली से हैरान करने वाली खबर सामने आई है। एक सातवीं कक्षा की छात्रा ने आत्महत्या कर ली है। आत्महत्या से पहले उसने सुसाइड नोट लिखा है। 
दिल्ली के इंद्रपुरी इलाके में कक्षा 7 की एक छात्रा ने कथित तौर पर आत्महत्या की। अब तक मिली जानकारी के अनुसार छात्रा के हाथ पर सुसाइड नोट लिखा मिला है। उसके माता-पिता के अनुसार, उसके शिक्षक ने उसे डांट दिया था, इससे आहत होकर उसने यह कदम उठाया है।

घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। पुलिस इस वक्त मामले की जांच कर रही।

student suicide suicide crime in delhi delhi police
