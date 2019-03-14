Delhi: CISF personnel recovered Agarwood (prohibited for export) weighing about 45 kg, worth approximately Rs 2.25 crore from a passenger at IGI Airport, earlier today. The passenger was handed over to customs officials for further legal action in the matter. pic.twitter.com/k3ot7GRKl7— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीला दीक्षित के एक बयान ने कांग्रेस के अंदर ही तहलका मचा दिया है।
14 मार्च 2019