दिल्लीः आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर 2.25 करोड़ की 45 किलो लकड़ी बरामद, हिरासत में यात्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 06:45 PM IST
चंदन की लकड़ी बरामद
चंदन की लकड़ी बरामद - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर गुरुवार को सीआईएसएफ ने 45 किलो चंदन की लकड़ी बरामद की है। सुरक्षा अधिकारी को जांच के दौरान एक यात्री के बैग से यह लकड़ी बरामद हुई है। इतनी भारी मात्रा में बरामद चंदन की लकड़ी की कीमत करीब 2.25 करोड़ रुपए आंकी जा रही है। 
बता दें कि भारत में चंदन की लकड़ी का निर्यात पूरी तरह अवैध है। फिलहाल यात्री को आगे की पूछताछ के लिए कस्टम अधिकारियों के हवाले कर दिया गया है। 

cisf indira gandhi airport agarwood
