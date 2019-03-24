शहर चुनें

CISF nabbed a passenger Vishal Chand with country made pistol at Anand Vihar Metro Station in Delhi

दिल्ली: आनंद विहार मेट्रो स्टेशन पर यात्री के पास मिली देसी पिस्तौल 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 11:51 AM IST
विशाल चंद के पास मिली देसी पिस्तौल
विशाल चंद के पास मिली देसी पिस्तौल
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के आनंद विहार मेट्रो स्टेशन पर रविवार को एक यात्री के पास जांच के दौरान देसी पिस्तौल बरामद हुई। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक सुबह आनंद विहार मेट्रो स्टेशन पर सीआईएसएफ द्वारा चैकिंग के दौरान विशाल चंद नामक यात्री के पास देसी पिस्तौल मिली। इसके बाद उसे पुलिस को सौंप दिया गया।
cisf anand vihar metro station delhi metro pistol
