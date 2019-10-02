शहर चुनें

CISF detected 4 live rounds of 7.65 mm calibre from a passenger at Indira Gandhi Airport

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर यात्री के पास से मिले जिंदा कारतूस 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 02 Oct 2019 04:40 PM IST
DELHI AIRPORT
DELHI AIRPORT
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर बुधवार को सुरक्षा जांच के दौरान एक यात्री के पास से 4 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए हैं। 
सीआईएसएफ (केंद्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल) ने नियमित सुरक्षा जांच के दौरान इस यात्री को पकड़ा। इसके पास से 7.65 एमएम कैलिबर के चार जिंदा कारतूस मिले हैं। सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने पकड़े गए यात्री को दिल्ली पुलिस को हवाले कर दिया है। 
delhi airport cisf
रागिनी गायक सुषमा की हत्या
Delhi NCR

भाजपा जॉइन करने वालीं थीं ये गायिका, चार गोलियां मारकर भागे बाइक सवार

2 अक्टूबर 2019

घर में मृत पाए गए इसरो वैज्ञानिक
India News

घर में मृत पाए गए इसरो वैज्ञानिक एसआर सुरेश कुमार, हत्या की आशंका

2 अक्टूबर 2019

