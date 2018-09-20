शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
बैग में पिस्तौल और गोली लेकर मेट्रो में घूसना चाहता था शख्स, सीआईएसएफ ने किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Thu, 20 Sep 2018 08:46 PM IST
पिस्तौल
पिस्तौल
ख़बर सुनें
सेंट्रल इंडस्ट्रियल सिक्योरिटी फोर्स (CISF) ने गुरुवार को दिल्ली के साकेत मेट्रो स्टेशन से एक व्यक्ति को पिस्तौल और कारतूस के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। यह व्यक्ति सुरक्षाकर्मियों के हत्थे तब चढ़ जब समान चेकिंग के दौरान सुरक्षाकर्मी को इसके बैग में स्कैनिंग के दौरान इसके बैग में पिस्तौल और कारतूस दिखाई दी। 
गिरफ्तार व्यक्ति को दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल पुलिस (डीएमआरपी) के हवाले कर दिया गया है और वह इससे पूछताछ कर रही है। फिलहाल युवक की पहचान की पुष्टी नहीं की गई है। पुलिस इससे जानने की कोशिश में लगी है कि आखिर इसके पास यह हथियार कहां से आया और यह कहां जाने की फिराक में था। 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
