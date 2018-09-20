Delhi: CISF apprehended one person at Saket metro station today after a pistol&a live round(8mm) was found in his bag during baggage screening. The apprehended person along with seized items has been handed over to Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) for further legal action. pic.twitter.com/66lcE1mRCd— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2018
20 सितंबर 2018