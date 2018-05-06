It is our duty to maintain law & order. There has been an increase in offering namaz in open. Namaz should be read in Mosques or Idgahs rather than public spaces: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on increase in the number of incidents of disrupting namaz in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/82ZQw6M2WN— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2018
बिहार के बगहा में एक लड़की को पिलर से बांधकर उसकी पिटाई करने के मामले में पुलिस ने चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
6 मई 2018