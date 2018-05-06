शहर चुनें

हरियाणा के CM खट्टर बोले- नमाज सार्वजनिक स्थलों के बजाए ईदगाह या मस्जिद में पढ़ी जानी चाहिए

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 02:10 PM IST
manohar lal khattar
manohar lal khattar - फोटो : ANI
गुरुग्राम में नमाज पर रोक लगाने के मामले में हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने रविवार को अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने कानून और व्यवस्था पर बात करते हुए कहा कि गुरुग्राम में लोग कहीं भी नमाज पढ़ने लगते हैं।
मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने कहा- कानून और व्यवस्था को बनाए रखना हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। खुले में नमाज पढ़ने के मामले दिन पर दिन बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। नमाज सार्वजनिक स्थलों के बजाए ईदगाह या मस्जिद में पढ़ी जानी चाहिए।
 


यह बात मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने शुक्रवार को शहर में 10 अलग-अलग जगहों पर किसी हिंदू संगठन द्वारा नमाज पढ़े जाने पर रोक लगाने के मामले पर कहा। यह सब पुलिस के सामने चलता रहा लेकिन पुलिस ने कोई कार्रवाई करनी जरूरी नहीं समझी थी।
namaz manohar lal khattar law and order

