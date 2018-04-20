शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   cbse informed high court that why decide not to conduct re exam of 10th maths paper

CBSE ने 10वीं के RE-EXAM पर कोर्ट में दिया जवाब, एक बच्चे के लिए लाखों को मुश्किल में नहीं डाल सकते

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 04:05 PM IST
cbse
cbse - फोटो : हिमांशु सोनी
ख़बर सुनें
सीबीएसई की दसवीं पेपर लीक केस में शुक्रवार को केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शैक्षणिक बोर्ड ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट को जानकारी दी कि दसवीं की गणित की परीक्षा दोबारा नहीं होगी।
बोर्ड ने कोर्ट को बताया कि ये फैसला साइंस, मैथ्स और अंग्रेजी के पेपरों का ट्रेंड एनालिसिस कराने के बाद लिया गया। सीबीएसई ने ये भी कहा कि हम किसी एक बच्चे के लिए जो दोबारा परीक्षा चाहता है, लाखों बच्चों को परेशानी में नहीं डाल सकते।

बता दें कि 2018 में दसवीं गणित और 12वीं अर्थशास्त्र के पेपर लीक हो गए थे। जिसके बाद बोर्ड दोनों कक्षाओं के पेपर दोबारा कराने वाली थी। लेकिन इसके विरोध में हजारों छात्र देशभर में सड़कों पर उतर आए जिसके बाद बोर्ड ने दसवीं की परीक्षा दोबारा कराने का फैसला वापस ले लिया। 


 
cbse cbse paper leak 2018 delhi high court

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

banana
Weird Stories

एक केले की कीमत ने हिला कर रख दी इस महिला की दुनिया, खाना तो दूर बिल देखकर हो गई ऐसी हालत

20 अप्रैल 2018

आशका गोराडिया
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस का पति के साथ ऐसा वीडियो हुआ वायरल, लोगों ने कहा, 'कमाल है ऐसा कैसे कर लिया'

20 अप्रैल 2018

babita kapoor birthday
Bollywood

अपनी नानी के जन्मदिन में नहीं दिखे तैमूर, मां करीना और मासी करिश्मा ने मिलकर किया सेलिब्रेट

20 अप्रैल 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

कठुआ केस पर बिग बी का बयान सुन भड़के यूजर, कहा- 'ये है बॉलीवुड का असली चेहरा'

20 अप्रैल 2018

mouni roy and adaa khan become naagin once again
Television

'नागिन' के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर से टीवी पर नजर आएंगी मौनी रॉय और अदा खान

20 अप्रैल 2018

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की बेटी को देख बोला बच्चा- 'ये किसकी लड़की है', फिर जाह्नवी कपूर ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

20 अप्रैल 2018

Kajol
Television

काजोल की बेस्ट फ्रेंड बनकर आज तक पछता रही है यह टीवी एक्ट्रेस, ठुकरानी पड़ी बड़ी फिल्में

20 अप्रैल 2018

हिना खान
Television

हिना खान से लेकर अंकिता लोखंडे तक, टीवी की ये 5 बहुएं जो एक ही सीरियल में आईं नजर

20 अप्रैल 2018

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

इस एक्टर के साथ बॉलीवुड में एंट्री लेना चाहती थीं आलिया, बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने तोड़ा सपना

20 अप्रैल 2018

photographer
Weird Stories

फोटोग्राफर ने खींची ऐसी फोटो फिर भी नहीं मिला पैसा, आखिर हुआ क्या...देखें वायरल वीडियो

20 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

भाजपा-कांग्रेस
Jharkhand

झारखंड निकाय चुनाव: जश्न में डूबी बीजेपी, सभी नगर निगम पर कब्जा

झारखंड नगर निगम चुनाव के शुरुआती रुझानों में भाजपा आगे चल रही है जबकि कांग्रेस और भाजपा के बीच कड़ी टक्कर है।

20 अप्रैल 2018

स्कूलों में शुरू होगी मल्टीमीडिया टीचिंग
Una

स्कूलों में शुरू होगी मल्टीमीडिया टीचिंग

20 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक्चर
Lucknow

केंद्र की तर्ज पर सूबे में भी खुलेगा पुलिस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट सेंटर

20 अप्रैल 2018

rajinder sachar
Delhi NCR

पूर्व जज राजिंदर सच्चर का 94 साल की उम्र में निधन, ऐसे हुई थी वकालत की शुरूआत

20 अप्रैल 2018

free electricity will be provided to dalits
Lucknow

दलितों को अब मिलेगा मुफ्त बिजली कनेक्शन, इन 19 जिलों का हुआ चयन

20 अप्रैल 2018

स्वाती मालिवाल के समर्थन में पहुंचे आप नेता धर्मबीर भड़ाना
Faridabad

स्वाती मालिवाल के समर्थन में पहुंचे आप नेता धर्मबीर भड़ाना

20 अप्रैल 2018

person do another for dowry in varanasi
Varanasi

दहेज के लिए विवाहिता को घर से निकाल कर की दूसरी शादी

20 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

प्राचीन शिव मंदिर की 'खुदाई में निकला खजाना', मजदूरों के पास से सोने के सिक्के-आभूषण बरामद

20 अप्रैल 2018

JAMMU
Jammu

कठुआ कांडः जम्मू पहुंची BCI की टीम, वकीलों से कर सकती है पूछताछ

20 अप्रैल 2018

घटना स्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस
Agra

यूपी में एक और कठुआ कांड, आठ साल की मासूम की रेप के बाद हत्या

20 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: देखिए LIVE एनकाउंटर, फिल्मी अंदाज में बदमाश पर ऐसे कसा शिकंजा

दिल्ली से सटे ग्रेटर नोएडा मेंएक बार फिर पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। इस मुठभेड़ में पुलिस की गोली लगने से एक 25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश साजिद घायल हो गया। जबकि बदमाश के दो साथी मौके से फरार हो गए।

20 अप्रैल 2018

आग 1:19

VIDEO: फैक्ट्री में लगी भयंकर आग ने कर दिया ये हाल

20 अप्रैल 2018

पुजारी 1:02

VIDEO: पुजारी ने महिला से की छेड़खानी तो ऐसे धुन दिया गया

16 अप्रैल 2018

रोहिंग्या आग 1:18

दिल्ली में रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों के कैम्प में लगी भीषण आग, सबकुछ खाक

16 अप्रैल 2018

गुरुग्राम 3:00

VIDEO: फेसबुक के दोस्तों ने किया छात्रा से गैंगरेप, अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर तुड़वाई शादी

15 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अंग्रेजी का पेपर देने वाले 10वीं के सभी छात्रों को CBSE ने दी बड़ी राहत

20 अप्रैल 2018

CBSE CTET 2018- high court given instruction to cbse related Central Teacher Eligibility Test
Career Plus

जल्द होगी CTET, हाईकोर्ट ने CBSE को दिया ये आदेश

17 अप्रैल 2018

NCERT
Dehradun

NCERT की किताबें बनी सिरदर्द, भटकने को मजबूर हो रहे अभिभावक

13 अप्रैल 2018

cbse paper leak
Delhi NCR

JEE मेन पेपर मामला : सीबीएसई ने वेबसाइट मालिक के खिलाफ दी शिकायत

13 अप्रैल 2018

cbse paper leak
India News

सीबीएसई ने हाईकोर्ट में दाखिल किया जवाब, कहा- सिर्फ 12वीं के एक पेपर की परीक्षा दोबारा होगी

13 अप्रैल 2018

cbse paper leak
India News

सीबीएसई: डीएवी शिक्षक ने ही किया था ऊना से गणित का पेपर लीक

13 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.