दिल्ली: पैकेजिंग कंपनी के पांच ठिकानों पर सीबीआई का छापा, 69.33 करोड़ की ठगी का है आरोप

जांच एजेंसी सीबीआई की दिल्ली में पांच स्थानों पर छापेमारी चल रही है। यह कार्रवाई दिल्ली की एक पैकेजिंग कंपनी के खिलाफ मिली शिकायत के आधार पर की जा रही है। आरोप है कि कंपनी ने 69.33 करोड़ की ठगी की है।
CBI searches are underway at five locations in Delhi at the premises of a Delhi-based packaging company for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 69.33 crores: CBI sources— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.