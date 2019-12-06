शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः अर्जुन अवार्डी अभिषेक की कार घर के बाहर से चोरी, पहले भी खो चुके हैं एक गाड़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 02:18 AM IST
अभिषेक वर्मा
अभिषेक वर्मा - फोटो : ANI
अर्जुन पुरस्कार से सम्मानित अभिषेक वर्मा की एक और कार चोरी हो गई है। इस बार चोरों ने उनके घर के बाहर खड़ी कार को उड़ा दिया। अर्जुन रोहिणी में रहते हैं। इस मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है। घटना कल की है। 
अर्जुन का कहना है कि मेरे साथ चोरी की यह तीसरी घटना है। इससे पहले जून में मेरी एक गाड़ी चोरी हो गई थी और जुलाई में फोन। हालांकि मैंने शिकायत दर्ज कराई लेकिन कुछ नहीं हुआ। 
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
