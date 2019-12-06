दिल्लीः अर्जुन अवार्डी अभिषेक की कार घर के बाहर से चोरी, पहले भी खो चुके हैं एक गाड़ी

Delhi: A car of Arjuna awardee,Abhishek Verma was stolen from outside his relative's house in Rohini y'day. FIR registered. He says "It's the 3rd such incident that happened with me. My another car was stolen in June&a phone in July.Although I'd filed complaints nothing happened" pic.twitter.com/Qf5L5zGRd3— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
यूपी के बाद अब दिल्ली सरकार के एक स्कूल के मिड-डे-मील में मरा चूहा निकला।
6 दिसंबर 2019