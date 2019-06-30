शहर चुनें

Car hit a man during morning walk in Windsor Road area Delhi

दिल्ली- मॉर्निंग वॉक के लिए निकले व्यक्ति को गाड़ी ने मारी टक्कर, मौत, चालक फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 03:17 PM IST
मृतक धीरज के परिवार में पसरा मातम
मृतक धीरज के परिवार में पसरा मातम - फोटो : ani
दिल्ली के विंडसर रोड इलाके में रविवार की सुबह मॉर्निंग वॉक के लिए निकले व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। मौत की खबर मिलते ही उसके घर में मातम पसर गया।
विंडसर रोड के रहने वाले धीरज रविवार को सुबह सैर के लिए निकले थे। इसी दौरान उन्हें एक कार ने टक्कर मार दी, जिसके कारण उनकी मौत हो गई।
 


हादसे के बाद कार चालक घटनास्थल से भाग गया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने लाश को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। पुलिस ने घटना को लेकर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है और जांच कर रही है।
 

accident in delhi windsor road area car hit man news man died in morning walk delhi accident news delhi police accident during morning walk
