दिल्ली- मॉर्निंग वॉक के लिए निकले व्यक्ति को गाड़ी ने मारी टक्कर, मौत, चालक फरार

Delhi: A man died after he was mowed down by a car at Windsor Road area today morning. The man had gone for morning walk when a car mowed him down, the driver managed to escape. The body has been sent for postmortem. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/Lsf0QTFa4Y— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019
दिल्ली के तिहाड़ जेल में बंद जजपा नेता अजय चौटाला के पास से छापेमारी के दौरान एक मोबाइल फोन बरामद किया गया है। जेल प्रशासन ने एक महीने तक अजय चौटाला से उनके परिजनों के मिलने जुलने पर रोक लगाने की सिफारिश की है।
30 जून 2019