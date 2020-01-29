शहर चुनें

जामिया हिंसा: दिल्ली पुलिस ने 70 लोगों की तस्वीर जारी की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 04:27 PM IST
आरोपियों की तस्वीर
आरोपियों की तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
15 दिसंबर को जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया विश्वविद्यालय हिंसा मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस ने बुधवार को 70 लोगों की तस्वीर जारी की है। इन लोगों पर नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) को लेकर हिंसा फैलाने का आरोप है।
caa jmi delhi police delhi crime news
