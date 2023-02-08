Delhi: शराब घोटाले में व्यवसायी गौतम मल्होत्रा गिरफ्तार; ED ने कोर्ट से मांगी 14 दिन की रिमांड, फैसला सुरक्षित

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने दिल्ली शराब घोटाले से जुड़े मामले में बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए शराब बनाने वाली बड़ी कंपनी ओएसिस ग्रुप के डायरेक्टर गौतम मल्होत्रा को गिरफ्तार किया है। गौतम पर मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग का आरोप है। ईडी ने गौतम को राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट में पेश कर 14 दिन की रिमांड की मांग की। कोर्ट ने मल्होत्रा की ईडी कस्टडी रिमांड दिनों पर फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है। बता दें कि गौतम मल्होत्रा पूर्व अकाली दल के विधायक दीप मल्होत्रा के बेटे हैं।

Delhi | ED seeks 14-day remand of Gautam Malhotra, arrested in the Excise police case. Rouse Avenue Court reserves order on Malhotra's ED custody remand days, order to be passed shortly.