दिल्ली: भाजपा ने सैम पित्रोदा पर किया हमला, कहा- गांधी जी के महत्व को उनकी तस्वीर के आकार से नहीं आंकना चाहिए

वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता विजय गोयल ने सोमवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की बड़ी तस्वीर के साथ महात्मा गांधी की तस्वीर का उपयोग करने पर सवाल उठाने वाले कांग्रेस नेता सैम पित्रोदा पर निशाना साधा। विजय गोयल ने कहा कि राष्ट्रपिता के महत्व को उनकी तस्वीर के आकार से नहीं मापा जाना चाहिए।
So Sad to see gandhi's image reduced in size .— Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) September 25, 2023
What is the purpose to repeat Gandhi's quote with oversize image of Modi? Have some sense pls.
What are we trying to accomplish ? https://t.co/Mr9yNazvAA
