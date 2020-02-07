शहर चुनें

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त से मिला भाजपा प्रतिनिधिमंडल, केजरीवाल पर आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 03:24 AM IST
चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
भाजपा के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने  मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त से मिलकर दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री और आम आदमी पार्टी के मुखिया अरविंद केजरीवाल की शिकायत की है। प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने केजरीवाल पर पेड न्यूज का आरोप लगाते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की है।  











