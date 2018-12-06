शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   bhim army reaches faridabad to capture temples police force deployed

फरीदाबादः हनुमान मंदिर पर कब्जे के लिए पहुंची भीम आर्मी, पुलिसबल तैनात, हालात सामान्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 04:22 PM IST
भीम आर्मी
भीम आर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के बयान के बाद से भड़के माहौल के बीच आज दलित समाज के लोग हनुमान मंदिरों पर कब्जा करने पहुंचे।
विज्ञापन
मुजफ्फरनगर की भीम सेना के राष्ट्रीय नेता ने आज हार्डवेयर चौक पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शिरकत की। अनिल बाबा सभास्थल से शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से चले गए।

भीम आर्मी की सभा के चलते आज हार्डवेयर चौक पर स्थित तीनों मंदिरों की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई थी। वहीं बल्लभगढ़ स्थित हनुमान मंदिर की भी सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस बल तैनात रही।

Recommended

Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली बार निक के साथ इवेंट में पहुंचीं प्रियंका, सिंदूर और मेहंदी के साथ ऐसा रहा लुक

6 दिसंबर 2018

Priyanka Nick
priyanka nick
Priyanka Nick
priyanka nick reception
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली बार निक के साथ इवेंट में पहुंचीं प्रियंका, सिंदूर और मेहंदी के साथ ऐसा रहा लुक

6 दिसंबर 2018

अयोध्या मंदिर विवाद
India News

अयोध्या का विवादित ढांचा: 6 दिसंबर 1992 का दिन और...वह छह घंटे

6 दिसंबर 2018

Lok Sabha Election : BJP President Amit Shah gave a big offer to Madhuri Dixit
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव : भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने अभिनेत्री माधुरी दीक्षित को दिया बड़ा ऑफर

6 दिसंबर 2018

brihaspati uday
Predictions

देवगुरु का उदय : इन 7 राशियों के लिए खुलेगा तरक्की का मार्ग, जानें अपना भी हाल

6 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

सनी लियोन की पूल में नहाने की तस्वीर हुई वायरल, याहू की लिस्ट में आईं टॉप पर

5 दिसंबर 2018

sunny leone
sunny leone
sunny leone
sunny
Bollywood

सनी लियोन की पूल में नहाने की तस्वीर हुई वायरल, याहू की लिस्ट में आईं टॉप पर

5 दिसंबर 2018

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आपका आज का दिन

6 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
hanuman temple faridabad police bhim army
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

babri maszid
India News

अयोध्या विवादित ढांचे की 26वीं बरसी: सदियों पहले शुरू हुई थी लड़ाई, जानें कब क्या हुआ

6 दिसंबर 2018

Wife disappeared in 1982, now husband is arrested for her murder
International

साल 1982 में लापता हुई थी महिला, 36 साल बाद हत्या के आरोप में पति गिरफ्तार

6 दिसंबर 2018

व्यक्ति की सर्जरी करते डॉक्टर
World of Wonders

पेट में दर्द के बाद शख्स पहुंचा हॉस्पिटल, एक्स रे रिपोर्ट देखकर दंग रह गए डॉक्टर

6 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
National

पति ने पत्नी को संबंध बनाने पर किया मजबूर, अदालत पहुंची महिला

6 दिसंबर 2018

Huge Python
Amazing Animals

27 फुट लंबे अजगर ने किया शख्स पर हमला, जो हुआ उसका वीडियो देखकर दहल जाएगा दिल

6 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
places in the world no one can ever vizit which are banned to travel
Travel

भूलकर भी दुनिया की इन 5 जगहों पर न जाएं वरना हो सकती है मौत

6 दिसंबर 2018

chuhare ka halwa
Food

सर्दी में भी गर्मी का एहसास दिलाए छुहारे का हलवा, उंगलियां चाटने पर मजबूर कर देगा जायका

6 दिसंबर 2018

5 Ways to Make Your Relationship Magically Romantic
Relationship

रोमांटिक लाइफ में रंग भर देती हैं ये 5 बातें, आज ही ट्राई करें

6 दिसंबर 2018

Strange Indian temple where men have to do makeup for getting beautiful wife and good job
Travel

भारत का ऐसा मंदिर जहां सुंदर पत्नी और अच्छी नौकरी के लिए मर्द करते हैं 16 श्रृंगार

5 दिसंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

1971 की जंग में भारतीय सेना ने रचा था इतिहास, मेरठ की इस डिवीजन ने पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों को चटाई थी धूल

5 दिसंबर 2018

Most Read

delhi woman alleges 4 year old boy for inappropriately touching her daughter all update
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः मां ने लगाया आरोप- स्कूल में 4 साल के लड़के ने मेरी बेटी को गलत तरीके से छुआ

दिल्ली के रणहौला में एक चार साल की बच्ची के साथ छेड़छाड़ की वारदात सामने आयी है। हालांकि इस मामले में चौंकाने वाली बात ये है कि छेड़छाड़ का आरोपी बच्ची के हमउम्र छात्र पर लगा है।

6 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
आवारा सांड को मारने की कोशिश के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहरः आवारा सांड को मारने का प्रयास, भारी पुलिस बल तैनात

6 दिसंबर 2018

दिल की बीमारी से पीड़ित अनन्या
Delhi NCR

पीएम सर, मेरी गुड़िया की जान बचा लो, वह नीली पड़ रही है

5 दिसंबर 2018

ICSE 2018
Delhi NCR

सीआईएससीई ने बोर्ड परीक्षा में किए बदलाव, एक क्लिक में पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

6 दिसंबर 2018

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर हिंसा पर केजरीवाल का बड़ा सवाल- क्या भाजपा ने खुद गुंडे भेजकर करवाया दंगा

6 दिसंबर 2018

Noida Metro
Delhi NCR

नोएडा से ग्रेनो वेस्ट मेट्रो रूट को मंजूरी, ग्रेनो प्राधिकरण की बोर्ड बैठक में फैसला

5 दिसंबर 2018

ADG Intelligence to submit report to governance today in Bulandshahr violence
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: एडीजी इंटेलीजेंस आज सौपेंगे शासन को अपनी रिपोर्ट

5 दिसंबर 2018

murder
Delhi NCR

फर्श पर चेहरा पटक-पटक कर युवक की हत्या, नाले में मिला शव

6 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बैंक में 39 लाख जमा कराने जा रहे थे कार सवार, बदमाशों ने लूटे

6 दिसंबर 2018

दिल्ली महिला आयोग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के शेल्टर होम से 9 लड़कियां गायब, राज्य महिला आयोग पर भड़के मनीष सिसोदिया

3 दिसंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: गुरुग्राम में अपराधी बेखौफ, बदमाशों ने नंबरदार को गोलियों से भूना

हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम से एक दर्दनाक खबर सामने आई है। यहां बाइक सवार तीन बदमाशों ने मानेसर निवासी सुमेर सिंह को गोलियों से भून दिया। घायल सुमेर सिंह को अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

6 दिसंबर 2018

DELHI NEWS 2:30

जीबी रोड से छुड़ाई गईं लड़कियां शेल्टर होम से गायब, स्वाति मालीवाल भड़कीं

4 दिसंबर 2018

इसरो 1:27

5 दिसंबर को लॉन्च होनेवाले जीसेट-11 की ये है खासियत

4 दिसंबर 2018

WORLD NEWS 1:07

VIDEO: जी-20 में सऊदी के क्राउन प्रिंस हुए नजरअंदाज

3 दिसंबर 2018

भोपाल 3:25

भोपाल गैस त्रासदी: उस दर्दनाक रात के 34 साल

3 दिसंबर 2018

Related

करीब 20 मिनट तक की नारेबाजी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: हनुमान मंदिर पर कब्जा लेने पहुंचे दलितों को पुलिस ने बाहर निकाला

5 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः चांदनी चौक में साबुन की दुकान पर आईटी का छापा, अब तक 50 करोड़ बरामद

3 दिसंबर 2018

डीजे विवाद में लगी गोली, घायल शैंकी भारद्वाज और तुषार (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: डीजे बंद करने को लेकर हुआ विवाद, दो युवकों को मारी गोली, तीन गिरफ्तार

4 दिसंबर 2018

जहांगीराबाद में बवाल
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर हिंसाः अब जहांगीराबाद में मिले पशु के अवशेष, हिंदू संगठन समेत सैकड़ों जुटे

5 दिसंबर 2018

किसान ने की खुदकुशी
Delhi NCR

किसान ने दिल्ली के आंबेडकर भवन से कूदकर की खुदकुशी, संसद मार्च में हुआ था शामिल

1 दिसंबर 2018

Sealing
Delhi NCR

सीलिंग मामला: दिल्ली में 28 लाख वर्गमीटर सरकारी जमीन से कब्जा हटा

5 दिसंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.