UP: 'अतीक-अशरफ की हत्या में यूपी सरकार का हाथ', सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बहन ने लगाया आरोप, याचिका में की ये मांग

UP | Aisha Noori, sister of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, who were shot dead while being in police custody in Uttar Pradesh on April 15, has moved SC seeking a comprehensive probe headed by a retired judge or by an independent agency into alleged 'extrajudicial… pic.twitter.com/VACrc5ntjr— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2023
