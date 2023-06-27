Notifications

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   Atique Ahmed Sister Approaches Supreme Court Seeking Independent Enquiry on Murder of Brothers

UP: 'अतीक-अशरफ की हत्या में यूपी सरकार का हाथ', सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बहन ने लगाया आरोप, याचिका में की ये मांग

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: शाहरुख खान Updated Tue, 27 Jun 2023 11:00 AM IST
सार

माफिया अतीक अहमद और अशरफ की हत्या के मामले में उसकी बहन आयशा नूरी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का रुख किया है। आयशा ने याचिका दायर कर पूर्व जज की अध्यक्षता में जांच आयोग बनाने की मांग की है। इसके साथ ही आयशा ने असद के एनकाउंटर को भी संदिग्ध बताया है।

Atique Ahmed Sister Approaches Supreme Court Seeking Independent Enquiry on Murder of Brothers
अतीक और अशरफ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

विस्तार
प्रयागराज में पुलिस कस्टडी में 15 अप्रैल की रात में गोलियों से भूने गए माफिया अतीक अहमद और अशरफ की हत्या के मामले में उसकी बहन आयशा नूरी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। अतीक और अशरफ की बहन ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है। 


आयशा नूरी ने आरोप लगाया है कि अतीक और अशरफ की हत्या में सरकार का हाथ है। उन्होंने कथित तौर पर एक सेवानिवृत्त न्यायाधीश या एक स्वतंत्र एजेंसी की अध्यक्षता में व्यापक जांच की मांग करते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट का रुख किया है। 


इसके साथ ही आयशा नूरी ने अपने भतीजे और अतीक अहमद के बेटे की मुठभेड़ में हत्या की भी जांच की मांग की। अतीक की बहन आयशा नूरी ने अधिवक्ता के जरिए से सु्प्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल की है। 

याचिका में आयशा नूरी ने अपने दोनों भाई के कत्ल को कस्टडी में और एक्स्ट्रा जूडिशियल किलिंग करार दिया। याचिका में कहा है कि उच्चस्तरीय सरकारी एजेंटों के जरिए घटना की योजना बनाई गई। उन्होंने उसके परिवार के सदस्यों को मारने के लिए प्लान बनाया। पुलिस अफसरों को उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार का पूरा समर्थन मिला है। 
 
आरोप है कि प्रतिशोध के तहत उसके परिवार के सदस्यों को मारने, अपमानित करने, गिरफ्तार करने और परेशान करने के लिए पुलिस अफसरों को पूरी छूट दी हुई है। 

ये है पूरा मामला
माफिया अतीक अहमद और उसके भाई अशरफ की 15 अप्रैल की रात को प्रयागराज के कॉल्विन हॉस्पिटल के बाहर पुलिस हिरासत में तीन हमलावरों ने गोलियां बरसाकर हत्या कर दी थी। अतीक और अशरफ पर हमला करने वाले तीनों हमलावर मीडियाकर्मी बनकर वहां पहुंचे थे। हत्याकांड के तीनों आरोपियों को पुलिस ने घटना स्थल से ही पकड़ लिया था। तीनों शूटरों की पहचान लवलेश तिवारी, अरुण मौर्य और सनी सिंह के रूप में हुई थी। तीनों कातिल जेल में बंद हैं।
 

आपको बता दें कि 24 फरवरी को प्रयागराज में उमेश पाल की हत्या के बाद से ही माफिया अतीक अहमद गैंग यूपी एसटीएफ और पुलिस के निशाने पर था। लगातार अतीक से पूछताछ चल रही थी। साबरमती जेल से अतीक और बरेली जेल से अशरफ को प्रयागराज लाकर पुलिस पूछताछ में जुटी थी। 15 अप्रैल को पुलिस देर रात दोनों माफिया बंधुओं का मेडिकल चेकअप कराने के लिए अस्पताल लाई थी। अस्पताल के बाहर ही मीडियाकर्मी बन कर आए तीन हमलावरों ने दोनों भाइयों को गोली मार दी थी, दोनों की मौका ए वारदात पर ही मौत हो गई थी।
