दिल्ली सचिवालय में भारी बवाल, केजरीवाल के मंत्री और आशीष खेतान को घेरा, की मारपीट

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 02:37 PM IST
delhi secretariat - फोटो : ani
दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव से हुई बदसलूकी का मामला अभी पूरी तरह से साफ भी नहीं हुआ था कि आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता आशीष खेतान ने आरोप लगा दिया है कि दिल्ली सचिवालय में कुछ कर्मचारियों ने उनके साथ मारपीट की।
आशीष खेतान का आरोप है कि उन्हें और मंत्री इमरान हुसैन को भीड़ ने घेर लिया। सचिवालय में लगातार 'मारो-मारो' के नारे लगाए जा रहे थे। इसके बाद आशीष खेतान ने पीसीआर को कॉल किया।




आम आदमी पार्टी के सूत्रों का कहना है कि दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री इमरान हुसैन जब दिल्ली सचिवालय के अंदर जा रहे थे तो दिल्ली सचिवालय के कुछ अधिकारियों ने उनके साथ मार पिटाई और धक्का मुक्की की है।

आम आदमी पार्टी का आरोप है कि अधिकारियों और उनके लोगों ने ऐसा किया है। दिल्ली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और स्थिति को नियंत्रित किया।












