AAP's Ashish Khaitan called PCR (Police Control Room), alleges he was manhandled at Delhi Secretariat. Police has reached the spot.— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018
Police reaches Delhi Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/zYJsCjycav— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018
Delhi: #Visuals from inside Delhi Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/8hyCAp0viM— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018
AAP Mininster @ImranHussaain to file complaint at IP Estate police station regarding alleged assault inside the Delhi Secretariat this morning @CNNnews18— Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) February 20, 2018
Never ever seen such indiscipline and chaos in life. Ashish Khetan and Imran Hussain heckled in Secretariat, volunteers thrashed by motivated elements showing up as employees. Delhi Police says cant help.— arunoday (@arunodayprakash) February 20, 2018
AAP leader @AashishKhetan was assaulted by a mob in Delhi Secretariat. "Maro, Maro" chants can be heard in the video @AashishKhetan called #PCR (Police Control Room) and reported that he was manhandled. pic.twitter.com/3LEwd3ldjk— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 20, 2018
मनीषा सक्सेना ने आधी रात को बुलाई गई इस बैठक को पूर्वनियोजित और आपराधिक षड्यंत्र करार दिया।
20 फरवरी 2018