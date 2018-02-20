AAP's Ashish Khaitan called PCR (Police Control Room), alleges he was manhandled at Delhi Secretariat. Police has reached the spot. — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018

AAP Mininster @ImranHussaain to file complaint at IP Estate police station regarding alleged assault inside the Delhi Secretariat this morning @CNNnews18 — Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) February 20, 2018

Never ever seen such indiscipline and chaos in life. Ashish Khetan and Imran Hussain heckled in Secretariat, volunteers thrashed by motivated elements showing up as employees. Delhi Police says cant help. — arunoday (@arunodayprakash) February 20, 2018

AAP leader @AashishKhetan was assaulted by a mob in Delhi Secretariat. "Maro, Maro" chants can be heard in the video @AashishKhetan called #PCR (Police Control Room) and reported that he was manhandled. pic.twitter.com/3LEwd3ldjk — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 20, 2018

दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव से हुई बदसलूकी का मामला अभी पूरी तरह से साफ भी नहीं हुआ था कि आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता आशीष खेतान ने आरोप लगा दिया है कि दिल्ली सचिवालय में कुछ कर्मचारियों ने उनके साथ मारपीट की।आशीष खेतान का आरोप है कि उन्हें और मंत्री इमरान हुसैन को भीड़ ने घेर लिया। सचिवालय में लगातार 'मारो-मारो' के नारे लगाए जा रहे थे। इसके बाद आशीष खेतान ने पीसीआर को कॉल किया।आम आदमी पार्टी के सूत्रों का कहना है कि दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री इमरान हुसैन जब दिल्ली सचिवालय के अंदर जा रहे थे तो दिल्ली सचिवालय के कुछ अधिकारियों ने उनके साथ मार पिटाई और धक्का मुक्की की है।आम आदमी पार्टी का आरोप है कि अधिकारियों और उनके लोगों ने ऐसा किया है। दिल्ली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और स्थिति को नियंत्रित किया।