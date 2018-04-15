शहर चुनें

CM केजरीवाल जाएंगे स्वाति मालीवाल से मिलने, उठाएंगे गैंगरेप के खिलाफ आवाज

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 02:30 PM IST
arvind kejriwal to meet swati maliwal to fight for safety of women in the country
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री रविवार को अनशन पर बैठी दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल से मिलने जाएंगे। वहां अरविंद केजरीवाल गैंगरेप के खिलाफ आवाज उठाएंगे।
बता दें कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ और उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में हुए सामूहिक दुष्कर्म से साफ होता है कि देश की बेटियां सुरक्षित नहीं है।

इस बात से दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल काफी चिंतित हैं इस वजह से वह आज स्वाति मालीवाल के रेप रोकने और पोक्सो एक्ट को और भी ज्यादा मजबूत बनाने की इस लड़ाई में उनका साथ देंगे।

अरविंद केजरीवाल का कहना है कि मुख्यमंत्री होने के नाते वह दिल्ली में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को लेकर काफी चिंतित हैं।

एक भारतीय होने के नाते वह देश में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को लेकर परेशान हैं। आज वह इस प्रदर्शन में हिस्सा लेने वाले हैं जो महिलाओं की सुरक्षा की मांग कर रही है।
 
swati maliwal narendra modi

