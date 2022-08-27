Delhi: अरविंद केजरीवाल ने आर्म्ड फोर्सेज स्कूल का किया उद्घाटन, छात्रों को फ्री में दी जाएगी शिक्षा

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने शनिवार को शहीद भगत सिंह आर्म्ड फोर्सेज प्रिपरेटरी स्कूल का उद्घाटन किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि स्कूल पूरी तरह से फ्री है, यह एक रेजिडेंशियल स्कूल है। लड़के और लड़कियों दोनों के लिए एक छात्रावास है। इसमें बेहतरीन सुविधाएं हैं। प्रतियोगिता कठिन है, 18,000 बच्चों ने आवेदन किया और लगभग 180 का चयन किया गया। वे कड़ी मेहनत कर रहे हैं और वे वर्दीधारी सेवाओं के लिए तैयार रहेंगे।

Today the first Shaheed Bhagat Singh armed preparatory school started in Delhi.Children who want to join armed forces didn't have a formal place where they could be trained. They used to prepare by themselves. Now we have this.Even poorest of poor can come for admission: Delhi CM