विज्ञापन
कल पठानकोट एयरबेस से भारतीय वायु सेना में शामिल हो जाएंगे अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 09:29 PM IST
हिंडन एयरबेस पर अपाचे...
हिंडन एयरबेस पर अपाचे... - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय वायु सेना में शामिल होने के लिए अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर तैयार हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार ये हेलीकॉप्टर 27 जुलाई को भारत आ गए थे और अभी हिंडन एयरबेस में हैं। 
अब ये हेलीकॉप्टर पठानकोट एयरबेस से कल यानी 3 सितंबर को भारतीय वायु सेना में शामिल हो जाएंगे। 
apache helicopter indian air force hindon air base pathankot air base
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
