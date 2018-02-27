#Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash writes to Delhi CM over today's meeting of council of ministers on budget session, says, 'will attend the meeting on the assumption that CM will ensure there is no physical attack & verbal assault on the officers' pic.twitter.com/NpfAr80EMV— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
मुजफ्फरपुर में नौ बच्चों को कुचलने के मामले में आरोपित भाजपा नेता मनोज बैठा के नेपाल फरार होने की खबर है।
27 फरवरी 2018