मुख्य सचिव ने केजरीवाल को लिखी चिट्ठी-सुरक्षा के आश्वासन पर ही मीटिंग में होंगे शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 03:35 PM IST
anshu prakash said he will attend the budget session when cm will assure no violence will be done
kejriwal and anshu - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव से मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल के घर पर हुई हाथापाई के मामले के बाद दिल्ली सरकार और अफसरों के बीच चल रही जंग रुकने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही है।
इस बीच मंगलवार को बजट पर मंत्रियों के साथ होने वाली बैठक को लेकर दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश ने दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को पत्र लिखा है। बता दें कि ये बैठक मंगलवार दोपहर 3 बजे होनी वाली है।

इसमें उन्होंने कहा हैं कि 'हम तभी इस बैठक में उपस्थित होंगे जब मुख्यमंत्री ये सुनिश्चित करें कि वहां मौजूद कोई भी मंत्री अफसरों पर शारीरिक हमला और उनके साथ किसी भी तरह का अपशब्द इस्तेमाल नहीं करेगा।'
 

 
