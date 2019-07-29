शहर चुनें

एयर एशिया के विमान से टकराया पक्षी, हादसा टला, सभी यात्री सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 04:43 PM IST
नई दिल्ली से रांची के लिए सोमवार को रवाना हुए एयर एशिया के विमान के साथ बड़ा हादसा होने से टल गया। विमान संख्या I5-744 ने नई दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे से रांची के बिरसा मुंडा एयर पोर्ट के लिए उड़ान भरी ही थी कि एक पक्षी उससे टकरा गया। हालांकि इससे किसी तरह का नुकसान तो नहीं हुआ, लेकिन पायलट ने तत्काल फैसला लेते हुए विमान को नीचे उतारा। 
इसके बाद विमान को हैंगर में ले जा कर इंजन की बारीकी से तकनीकी जांच की जा रही है। सभी यात्रियों के सुरक्षित होने की खबर है।
विज्ञापन
