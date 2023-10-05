Notifications

सांसों पर संकट: दिल्ली में शनिवार से हवा की सेहत होगी खराब, AQI 200 के पार गया तो लागू हो जाएगा ग्रेड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Thu, 05 Oct 2023 10:04 PM IST
केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (सीपीसीबी) के अनुसार बुधवार को राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र (एनसीआर) में गुरुग्राम सबसे प्रदूषित रहा, यहां एक्यूआई 213 दर्ज किया गया। 

Air will deteriorate in Delhi from Saturday if AQI crosses 200,grade will be imposed
दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण - फोटो : PTI

राजधानी में हवा की सेहत धीरे-धीरे खराब होती जा रही है। बृहस्पतिवार को वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (एक्यूआई) 177 दर्ज किया गया, जो मध्यम श्रेणी में है। वहीं, कई इलाकों में वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (एक्यूआई) 200 के पार पहुंच गया। इसमें आनंद विहार और वजीरपुर में 208 एक्यूआई दर्ज किया गया। 

मौसम विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक दिल्ली के पड़ोसी राज्यों में पराली जलना शुरू हो गई है। इसका धुआं धीरे-धीरे हवा के साथ दिल्ली को प्रदूषित करेगा। एक्यूआई 200 के पार जाता है तो ऐसी स्थिति में ग्रेडेड रिस्पांस एक्शन प्लान (ग्रेड) का पहला चरण लागू किया जाएगा।

भारतीय उष्णदेशीय मौसम विज्ञान संस्थान (आईआईटीएम) के अनुसार बृहस्पतिवार को हवा की गुणवत्ता मध्यम श्रेणी में बनी रही। इस दौरान हवाओं का रुख उत्तर-पश्चिम से पश्चिम दिशा की ओर रहा। वहीं हवा की गति चार से 16 किमी प्रतिघंटे से चली। इसी तरह हवा शुक्रवार को भी मध्यम श्रेणी रहने का अनुमान है। हवा की गति 16 से 22 किमी प्रतिघंटा रहेगी और आसमान साफ रहने की संभावना है। हालांकि, सुबह के वक्त हल्की धुंध नजर आ सकती है। आईआईटीएम के मुताबिक आने वाले छह दिनों में हवा इसी श्रेणी में रहने का अनुमान है।

केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (सीपीसीबी) के अनुसार बुधवार को राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र (एनसीआर) में गुरुग्राम सबसे प्रदूषित रहा, यहां एक्यूआई 213 दर्ज किया गया। यह खराब श्रेणी में है। इसके बाद नोएडा का 203, ग्रेटर नोएडा में एक्यूआई 192, गाजियाबाद में 160 और फरीदाबाद में 191 दर्ज किया गया।

वायु प्रदूषण की रोकथाम को 13 हॉट स्पॉट पर टीमें तैनात
एमसीडी ने सर्दियों के मौसम में वायु प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए प्लान तैयार किया है। इसके तहत उसने 13 प्रदूषण हॉट स्पॉट पर निगरानी बढ़ा दी है और हितधारकों के साथ समन्वय के लिए क्षेत्रीय उपायुक्त को नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किया है। खुले में कूड़ा जलाने के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए 932 अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों की 383 निगरानी टीमें बनाई है। सड़कों की सफाई के लिए मैकेनिकल रोड स्वीपिंग मशीनों का अधिकतम उपयोग होगा।

एमसीडी के अनुसार उसने 13 प्रदूषण हॉटस्पॉट की पहचान की है, इनमें नरेला, बवाना, मुंडका, वजीरपुर, रोहिणी, आर.के. पुरम, ओखला, जहांगीर पुरी, आनंद विहार, विवेक विहार, पंजाबी बाग, मायापुरी और द्वारका शामिल है। इन क्षेत्रों में प्रदूषण रोधी कार्य करने के लिए संबंधित उपायुक्त को जोन का नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है। वह कूड़े, प्लास्टिक कचरे का समुचित निस्तारण, सीएंडडी कचरे की अवैध डंपिंग को रोकने और चालान की कार्रवाई करेगी।

डीसीएमसी का गठन
एमसीडी ने धूल नियंत्रण एवं प्रबंधन सेल (डीसीएमसी) का गठन किया है। सभी अधीक्षण अभियंता और निदेशक (उद्यान) इस सेल के सदस्य हैं। धूल प्रदूषण को नियंत्रित करने और प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए सीएक्यूएम, डीपीसीसी द्वारा जारी उपायों व सलाहों की निगरानी और कार्यान्वयन के लिए नियमित बैठकें आयोजित की जाएंगी। सीएंडडी अपशिष्ट और धूल प्रदूषण को नियंत्रित रखने के लिए विभिन्न उपाय सुनिश्चित किए जाएंगे।

चलाया जाएगा जागरूकता अभियान
एमसीडी जन संचार माध्यमों और अभियानों के माध्यम से लोगों को वायु प्रदूषण के बारे में जागरूक करेगी। दिल्ली सरकार के ग्रीन दिल्ली एप, समीर एप (सीपीसीबी) और 311 मोबाइल ऐप (एमसीडी) जैसे शिकायत निवारण तंत्र की प्रभावी ढंग से निगरानी की जाएगी और शिकायत का समय पर समाधान किया जाएगा।
